Jagapathi Babu, SS Rajamouli cast their votes in Telangana assembly elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 : Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu was spotted outside the Film Nagar Cultural Centre polling station in Hyderabad after casting a vote.

He posed for the media after casting his vote.

Several celebrities cast their respective votes for the Telangana Election 2023.

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli also posted a selfie of himself and his wife Rama Rajamouli on his social media handle.

Taking to X, he wrote, We did? DID YOU? Be a proud voter.."

The polling began amid elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS).

Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Talking about Veeramachaneni Jagapathi Chowdary professionally known as Jagapathi Babu works mainly in Telugu cinema. He also appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada films. Babu made his debut in Telugu with the movie 'Simha Swapnam'. He worked in a number of films and received numerous awards and accolades.

He has worked with directors like Kodi Ramakrishna, S. V. Krishna Reddy, Ram Gopal Varma, Krishna Vamsi, E. V. V. Satyanarayana, Gunasekhar, Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, Siva, A. M. Rathnam, K. Raghavendra Rao, Radha Mohan, Mohan Raja, J. D. Chakravarthy, Boyapati Srinu, Trivikram Srinivas, Vysakh and Sukumar.

