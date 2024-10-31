Jahnvi stuns in pastel saree as she attends father Boney Kapoor's Diwali puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her father Boney Kapoor's Diwali puja, making heads turn as she arrived at his office on Thursday evening.

Janhvi greeted the paps with a bright smile, wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in a pastel saree, a gorgeous mix of mint green and blush pink, embroidered with delicate floral designs. She completed her look with subtle jewellery, soft curls, and minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor arrived with her father, Boney Kapoor. Khushi looked beautiful in a beige Anarkali suit, detailed with lace and embroidery. She accessorized her outfit with statement earrings and minimal makeup, looking both classic and chic for the occasion. Boney Kapoor, dressed in a white kurta-pajama, was all smiles as he waved to the paparazzi with Khushi by his side.

Arjun Kapoor was also spotted outside the office, dressed in traditional attire. The 'Gunday' actor looked dashing in a blue kurta as he posed for the paparazzi.

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at their office for a Diwali puja.

The 'Bhediya' actor looked dapper in a white kurta as he got out of his car. His wife, Natasha, looked stunning in a pink kurta sharara. The couple smiled and posed for the paps stationed outside.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted celebrating Diwali as the trio were seen visiting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on Thursday.

The couple was spotted in their car, with Ranbir driving while Alia sat in the front seat holding baby Raha on her lap. Alia looked stunning in a yellow suit paired with a pink dupatta, while the highlight of the moment was Ranbir and Raha twinning in beige kurtas.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration on her Instagram account, giving her fans a glimpse of her special day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor