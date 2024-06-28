Jai Mehta Calls For Respectful Treatment Of Fans After Nagarjuna Controversy

Few days ago, a video went viral showing Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a differently-abled fan at an airport. The fan, who is reportedly a cafe staff member, tried to approach Nagarjuna but was pushed by his bodyguard, causing him to stumble. Later that day, Nagarjuna apologized on social media, saying, “This shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!”

On Monday, Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta, posted on X, urging celebrities and their security to treat fans respectfully. He stated, “The security guards ought to be educated on how to control a crowd better and more respectfully. Celebrities/ Politicians/ Sportsmen need to start being a little less self obsessed and a little more giving. Mehta also shared a personal note about his brother Pallava, who has Down’s syndrome and admires Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He expressed concern about how his brother might be treated if he innocently ever tried to confront his idols. Hansal Mehta supported his son Jai’s views and wrote about and experience he had when he requested a ‘big star’ to meet with Pallava but received no response. “Now over the years Pallu’s cognitive abilities have declined. And this will have no meaning even if it has to happen,” he added.

On June 23, the actor's bodyguard roughed up a fan who tried to take a picture with him. Nagarjuna, Dhanush and his sons had just arrived in Mumbai for the shooting of 'Kubera'.Soon after the video went viral, Nagarjuna apologised and promised that he would take the necessary precautions to prevent it from happening again. Many commented on the video. An Instagram user wrote, "That's the power of social media." Praising Nagarjuna, another user wrote, "Nagarjuna very humble and down to earth person. "However, there were some who also felt this was PR excercise. "Just because this video got viral he's doing all this now. Just to show off. Why was he not feeling sorry at that moment. That poor boy was handicap yet he never showed that humility or consideration.. Really sad (sic)," read a comment. Nagarjuna, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna are shooting for director Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera'. The film's first-look was released earlier this month. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.