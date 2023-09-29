Jaideep Ahlawat has this to say about his role in 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : The Hindi podcast series 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye' featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Jennifer Winget and Prajakta Koli is out now.

Sharing his excitement at the launch of the series, Jaideep Ahlawat said, “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye on Audible is an inspiring story that humanizes the iconic Super Hero. Portraying Hawkeye has been a rewarding journey for me because of the remarkable strength and resilience he showcases in the face of adversity. You will witness him on a journey to honour the memory of his loved ones, amidst the shifting sands of time. The series is an ode to the indomitable human spirit and I am confident that it will inspire listeners to confront their challenges fearlessly.”

Marvel’s Wastelanders, a six-season series, is the first collaboration between Audible and Marvel Entertainment and is being released simultaneously across Audible services in French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Japanese. Each local-language production is a richly designed, fully immersive audio entertainment experience with its own cast of A-list talent.

Further details on premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which include Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be released at a later date. The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021.

The English-language version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye was written by J Holtham (Supergirl, Jessica Jones), and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown).

Meanwhile, Jaideep is garnering praise for his role in 'Jaane Jaan' film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.

