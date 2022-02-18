Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub to appear as 'Bloody Brothers'

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen as leads in the upcoming web series titled 'Bloody Brothers'.

The six-part series is directed by Shaad Ali, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, releasing on ZEE5 in March. 'Bloody Brothers' is the Indian adaptation of the British mystery thriller 'Guilt'.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "In Bloody Brothers, we have explored the realm of dark comedy, with a stellar star cast in an unconventional setting. The focus has been to experiment with genres, narratives and multi-layered characters for increased authenticity and resonance. We are looking forward to viewers' reaction to this content, which is through our partnership with Applause Entertainment, as we look forward to introducing more compelling titles across genres in the future."

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "Even as we gear up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Helmed by the dynamic Shaad Ali and headlined by the brilliant duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub, 'Bloody Brothers' is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama."

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "Jaideep and Zeeshan are an absolute delight as Jaggi and Daljeet. I am extremely happy to have partnered with Sameer, Applause and BBC Studios India on this series packed with unexpected plot twists and black humour. The show cannot be boxed in one genre and that is one of the many fascinating things about it. We are very excited for the viewers to experience this tale."

The show also features - Tina Desai, Shruti Seth, Maya Alagh, Mugdha Godse, Satish Kaushik and Jitnedra Joshi.

