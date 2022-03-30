Jailhouse Jock: Bachchan Jr's BTS moments on 'Dasvi' shoot

Agra, March 30 Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has displayed his forte with some of his projects such as 'Bob Biswas' and 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'.

Now, the actor is creating a buzz with his Jat avatar as CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician and school dropout in the film 'Dasvi'. He has left no stone unturned to give his best.

His dedication can be seen while he visited Central Jail, Agra for promoting his movie along with co-actors Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. They were also accompanied with director Tushar Jalota and producer Sandeep Leyzell.

While walking down the rugged path, waving at the inmates and interacting with the guards and police officials, Abhishek seems involved in every moment he spent at the jail.

Abhiskek delves into detail and briefs what makes 'Dasvi' special to him. He says any movie becomes special with its story and character.

"I think as an actor you always want to figure out that is this a story you want to watch? And for me if that box is ticked, then that's a good reason to do the film. This story is good and I would like to see a film like this. And that's a good start. So, what makes this special is its story that is wonderful. The characters are beautiful and it leaves such a nice message. So, I think as a wholesome product it is very nice."

According to him the most highlighted aspect of the movie is the shooting location and that is an actual jail. He appreciates the director for the entire concept.

"I think we were very luck that we got to make the film in an actual jail. Tushar, our director was very sure that he wanted to shoot an actual jail and not on a set," shares Abhishek, adding: "Tushar felt there is certain feeling while we shoot in such realistic and such an environment."

Abhishek looks quite impressed with the shooting location. As he says: "You see it's a wonderful jail."

It is never easy to do the shooting in a jail as it comes with its own challenges and restrictions. But Abhishek says he has found a different picture of jail while filming for the movie. It is not the same that people usually think or watch on-screen. The actor is all praise for inmates and their behaviour.

The actor adds: "I have a few things that I remember when I first came here, I didn't believe that this is what an Indian jail looks like. Maybe in our films we've you know, kind of painted a picture of what an Indian jail should be. This isn't it. And it's wonderful to see correctional facilities like this in India. And I'm so happy and I feel so proud of our government for you know, for having facilities like this.

"We see some of the inmates they're so well behaved. They're so discipline, they were so cooperative. We shot on the premises. But there was never a problem. We all thought at some point, these are actual convicts, what if we have a problem, but they were very polite, very well mannered, never came in the way of the shooting."

Furthermore, he recalls the first shooting day of his co-actor Yami and also admires her for the way she played her character of an IPS officer.

"So, it was wonderful. I remember, Yami's first day, we had been shooting for about four or five days, and the minute she walked in, you know, in a costume, I remember everybody started saluting, they thought as if, she was a real cop. So you know, that's, that's a great testimony for the way she just gets into the role."

He recollects few more memories with Nimrat on the sets, who is seen as Abhishek's on-screen character's feisty wife.

"Once Yami was done with the shoot, Nimrat came in to do a few scenes when she comes to meet Ganga in the prison, which we shot just behind this wall over here this ground. So, I think any actor is very lucky if they have collaborators and co-actors that make them look better.

And I think we were all very lucky. I was, especially because these two (Yami and Nimrat) were so prepared compared to me, they were so on the ball, that it made my job very easy. Because, apart from this, performance acting is about reacting. And when you have two such strong actors who come with their A-game, it makes you look much better. So, I am very thankful to them for investing so much physically and emotionally in the film, because I really think it's paid off. They're wonderful in the film. "

He goes on: "As we all know the story is, it's about Ganga Ram Chaudhary. But trust me, these two other surprise packages of the film, they truly are, and I don't give compliments too easily. I genuinely believe that they're the two most entertaining people in this film. You're going to love watching them."

While Abhishek's character as a Jat politician is getting all the attention, the first track 'Macha Macha Re' is also grabbing the eyeballs. The song features Abhishek in typical Jat attire dancing and singing inside the jail premises.

He shares: "That was the first thing we shot of the film. On my the first day, the first shot of this film, we had the shot of Ganga being brought in on the throne. And through this road here, as you can see, and we actually shot the song just behind this wall in the barrack number four. It was wonderful. I love shooting songs.

"I finally got to do a movie like 'Dasvi' after coming off a spate of very intense work. And one of my favourite parts, if not my most favourite part of being a film actor, is we get to do the song and dance routine, which is what makes Indian film so unique."

"And it was wonderful. I was speaking to Vijay Ganguly, our choreographer, I've known him since he was a kid. And since he was a dancer, actually, and I was telling him that I think I did a song after almost five years. Yeah, so I think the last time I shot a song was in 2015.

So, it was wonderful and great memories of making the film. But all of that, you know, pales in comparison because at the end of the day, the film has to create good memories for the audience. So apart from our great memories, I hope the audience goes back with better memories."

'Dasvi' has been shot at different locations of the jail. It captures the nitty-gritties. From painting murals of freedom fighters on the walls, furniture, library to cricket ground.

Abhishek has created a special memory from every corner. He shares while referring to the specific area where the screening of movie was organised for the inmates.

"This is actually the cricket pitch and there is a dialogue in the film, 'The batsman hit the ball for a six, the ball was hit for a six by the batsman. Ranveer loves Deepika, Everyone loves Deepika,' this entire scene was shot right here. I hope you like the film," he wraps up.

