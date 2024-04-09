"Jaipur and I have a deep connection... this city is my childhood": Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was recently shooting in Jaipur for her upcoming project, on Tuesday, revealed her connection with the city and how it is very close to her heart.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared a series of videos and pictures from her recent Jaipur visit.

Expressing her love for the city and what it meant to her to come back to Jaipur after all these years, Bhumi wrote, "Jaipur and I have a deep connection. This city is my childhood. It's my Nani ghar. This is where I've spent many summers with my cousins, Just playing carefree and being so loved. And then after I lost my grandparents, I lost my connection with the city. The beauty of being an actor is that it takes you back to places and memories you thought you had lost forever."

She added, "After having spent 45 days here I feel so deeply reconnected to my past and present. I experienced the city like never before and have definitely left a piece of my heart here only to come back."

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal'.

Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project. The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija.

The official synopsis of the show 'Daldal' read, "Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart."

Meanwhile, Bhumi is receiving appreciation for her role as a journalist in her recent release, 'Bhakshak'.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

'Bhakshak' is currently streaming on Netflix.

