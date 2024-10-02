Jaipur Locals Deface Triptii Dimri's Poster, Demand Boycott Over Missed Event; Actress Refutes Claims (Watch Video)

Actress Triptii Dimri of Animal fame is facing significant backlash from women entrepreneurs in Jaipur after she allegedly skipped a scheduled appearance at a FICCI FLO (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organization) event focused on Nari Shakti (women empowerment). As per reports, Triptii was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti in a hotel located on JLN Marg, but for some reason she decided to skip it.

One of the female entrepreneurs who had organised the events shared that she was conveyed via call that she will be arriving in the next 5 minutes. She revealed that the deal with the actor for this particular event was made at ₹5.5 lakh. She then added that the team will file a case against the actor. She also added that Jaipur should boycott her and her movie because she cheated them in this manner. Several people were seen defacing Triptii's poster at the event and calling for her boycott. The poster of the film was also taken down.



Tripti's team issued an official statement to the media stating, “During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film. Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It’s important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities.” Tripti Dimri's spokesperson refuted the claims made by the Women Entrepreneurs of FICCI FLO, stating that the actor had fully fulfilled her professional commitments during the promotions of her upcoming film, "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video." The spokesperson clarified that the FICCI event was not part of these obligations and that Tripti had not received any payment for it.



