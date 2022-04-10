Jake Gyllenhaal remembers debut 'SNL' hosting gig as he returns 15 years later

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal recently returned to 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time since 2007 and in his opening monologue reflected on just how long ago that was.

According to Deadline, during the monologue, he said, "That was like 400 Marvel movies ago. To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007, in the show I hosted, there was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me from my monologue."

The show then cut to an image of the actor crooning in a wig and glittery gown, with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Kristen Wiig serving as his backup singers.

"There I am in full drag, singing a song from Dreamgirls, to promote a movie where I played a gay cowboy," said the host.

Gyllenhaal further went on to joke about the fact that he's developed a reputation as being "this serious, intense method actor," despite the fact that he "wasn't even that good" at delivering that kind of performance.

As per Deadline, he later also gave a very committed performance of Celine Dion's 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now, with Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim and Cecily Strong backing him up.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor