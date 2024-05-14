Jake Gyllenhaal set to reprise iconic role in 'Road House' sequel

Washington [US], May 14 : Amazon Studios is gearing up for a thrilling sequel to its hit movie 'Road House,' with actor Jake Gyllenhaal set to return to the screen as the formidable Dalton.

The news was revealed by Amazon MGM Studio chief Jennifer Salke during the company's inaugural upfront presentation to advertisers, held at the Pier 36 venue in New York City, Variety reported.

"While Amazon is keeping quiet on any other details for now, it still made sure to give the news of the high-profile project it's due," Salke announced enthusiastically.

The original 'Road House,' penned by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and produced by Joel Silver, captivated audiences worldwide.

Alongside Gyllenhaal, the film featured a stellar cast including Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, and Lukas Gage.

As per Variety, Amazon MGM Studios reported that the first instalment of 'Road House' has garnered nearly 80 million viewers globally to date.

With anticipation building for the upcoming sequel, fans of the action-packed original are eager to see Gyllenhaal reprise his role as the enigmatic Dalton.

While details surrounding the new instalment remain under wraps, the announcement has undoubtedly sparked excitement and speculation among movie enthusiasts worldwide.

