Jake Paul to make feature film debut in combat sports drama

Los Angeles [US], June 6 : Boxer and social media personality Jake Paul is all set to make his foray into feature film.

Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street have partnered with Paul on the picture, which finds him starring as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports. It's a world Paul knows well, having leveraged his digital media fame to enter the world of professional boxing and to co-found Most Valuable Promotions, a boxing promotion company, Variety reported.

"Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today's youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences," producer David Zelon said.

"Like many other superstar content creators, Jake cracked the code to attract an audience that generates hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue while also delivering his story in a way that connects directly with audiences of all ages," David Zelon added.

Paul also expressed his happiness.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project," said Paul. "Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn't be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can't wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen," he added.

The movie will be produced by Mandalay's Zelon and Wonder Street's Craig Baumgarten.

