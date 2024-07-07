James Cameron remembers late 'Titanic' producer Jon Landau, says "part of myself has been torn away"

Washington [US], July 7 : Filmmaker James Cameron paid his last tribute to 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer Jon Landau, according to Deadline.

"The Avatar family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau," he began in a statement. "His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades.

"His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away," added Cameron.

Landau died on Friday after a 16-month battle with cancer. He was 63.

After serving as EVP of Feature Productions at 20th Century Fox, Landau joined Cameron as COO of his newly formed Lightstorm Entertainment, where they went on to make box office history with Titanic (1997) and again with Avatar (2009).

Last February, Landau recounted his first collaboration with Cameron when he was at Fox and assigned to the director's 1994 action comedy 'True Lies'. "I think Jim was a little skeptical. He said, 'So I understand we're gonna get to be pretty good friends. Or maybe not,'" he said.

Although Landau stated that they worked "on opposite sides of the fence" on that film, Cameron later approached him with the script for Titanic after leaving Fox, and Landau "fell in love" with the film.

"We did that sort of as a one-off," Landau recalled of joining Lightstorm. "And that worked, the relationship worked, and I think we built it up," reported Deadline.

