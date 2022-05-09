James Gunn shares 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' wrap up, teases appearance of unannounced actor

Los Angeles, May 9 Filmmaker James Gunn has announced that his upcoming directorial 'Guard of the Galaxy Vol. 3' has been wrapped up.

The writer-director took to Twitter to announce that he'd wrapped principal photography, also teasing that the Marvel film will feature an appearance from an as-yet "unannounced actor", reports 'Deadline'.

His first message to fans accompanied a photo of him with a number of Guard' stars, including his brother Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista.

"And that's a picture wrap on the Guard of the Galaxy trilogy," he wrote.

"I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade."

While Zoe Saldana, who played Thanos' adopted daughter Gamora in all three films, wasn't pictured, Gunn was quick to note that the actress was, in fact, on site for the wrap celebration.

"And yes Zoe was with us... but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!"

While the superhero pic's plot has been kept under wraps, past installments have followed the half-human, half-alien Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Pratt) and his gang of intergalactic criminals as they've looked to fend off various threats to their universe.

Vol. 3 will be the third and final in Gunn's series of the Guard films, with Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone and Will Poulter also set to star.

Production on the upcoming film produced by Kevin Feige kicked off in November 2021.

The first two films in the series, 2014's 'Guard of the Galaxy' and 2017's 'Guard of the Galaxy Vol. 2', collectively grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

The third installment is slated to open on May 5, 2023, against 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'.

