James Moses Black joins Universal's 'Renfield'

'Queenpins' star James Moses Black is all set to star in Universal's 'Renfield', a monster movie centred on Dracula's familiar henchman.

According to Deadline, James joins an ensemble that includes Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Bess Rouss, for the monster movie from director Chris McKay.

The film, based on an original story outline by Robert Kirkman, centres on Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula's (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

Ryan Ridley wrote the script, as per the outlet.

McKay is producing the film shooting in New Orleans with Skybound Entertainment's film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. His producing partner Samantha Nisenboim is serving as executive producer.

( With inputs from ANI )

