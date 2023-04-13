Jamie Foxx hospitalised in Atlanta

Actor Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a "medical complication," according to an Instagram post Wednesday night from his daughter Corinne Foxx."We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the post from Corinne Fox reads. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The exact nature of Foxx's medical scare has not been disclosed. On the work front, Jamie Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix film Back i in Action and Glenn Close. The actor has a super busy line-up of films that include They Cloned Tyrone ( which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.

Jamie Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Ray at the 77th Academy Awards, is the star of films like Collateral, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Annie, Just Mercy, among many others. He famously played supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.