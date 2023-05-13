Jamie Foxx is out of hospital and 'recuperating' after health scare

Los Angeles [US], May 13 : There's good news for Jamie Foxx's fans. The actor has been released from hospital following a health scare.

On Friday, his daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that the actor had been out of the hospital "for weeks" after certain media outlets reported that his family were "preparing for the worst."

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," Corinne Foxx wrote Friday in a note on her Instagram Stories.

"My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too," she added.

Corinne shared her statement after Radar Online claimed Jamie's family was "preparing for the worst" following his mysterious health scare. Journalist Toure also alleged in a since-deleted Instagram post that the actor was "on Life Support in [the] ICU," Page Six reported.

Jamie was hospitalized on April 11 for what Corinne only described as a "medical complication."

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she shared on Instagram at the time.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

His upcoming projects also include Cloned Tyrone (which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.

