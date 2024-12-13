Jamie Lee Curtis says husband Christopher Guest "still makes me laugh" as they celebrate 40th wedding anniversary

Washington [US], December 13 : Actor Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about being married to Christopher Guest for nearly 40 years and shared that she is in disbelief over the longevity of her marriage, reported People.

She appeared on the Today show to promote her roles in The Sticky and The Last Showgirl.

On the talk show, she talked about the happiness that Guest continues to bring to her life as they approach their 40th anniversary which is on December 18.

Curtis shared that she is in disbelief over the longevity of her marriage, saying, "But look at me: I'm like the most immature ask your crew, I'm like the most immature guest you've ever had. So how is it possible that I am married 40 years? I don't understand it."

Co-host Hoda Kotb then asked her about what keeps them together.

"Do you guys just keep growing together? What is it?" Kotb asked Curtis, reported People.

"You know what, it is that," she said. "Ultimately, Chris wasn't a director when I married him, I wasn't a writer. Chris wasn't a producer when I married him, I wasn't a producer when he married me. We have grown into these new jobs that we've done," she added.

Curtis added about Guest, saying, "He still makes me laugh more than any human being and I'm sure there's something about me that he likes," she said.

The actress added, "I don't know what it is, but I'm sure it's something."

After six months of dating, the couple married in 1984 and share two daughters, Annie and Ruby.

Her latest project 'The Last Showgirl' has a theatrical release on December 13. It also stars Pamela Anderson, Dave Bautista and Brenda Song.

Directed by Gia Coppola, the drama follows glamorous showgirl Shelly (Anderson) as she is forced to reevaluate her life when her headlining show announces its closing after 30 years. In it, Curtis portrays a former showgirl who now works as a waitress, according to People.

