Jamie Lever unveils her character in upcoming family drama 'Yaatris'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Actor-comedian Jamie Lever, who is known for working in films like ‘’Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’, ‘Housefull 4’, ‘Bhoot Police’, among others, is all set to be seen in the family drama film ‘Yaatris’.

Jamie Lever is the daughter of veteran actor and comedian Johny Lever.

Throwing light on her character, Jamie shared, "In order to truly embody the character of Meenu Sharma, I had to push beyond the confines of my comedic comfort zone. Remarkably, comedy takes a backseat when discussing her individual persona. Meenu is a remarkably genuine and down-to-earth young woman, with modest ambitions and a longing for tranquillity amidst the challenges life presents. I must admit, it was quite a formidable task to embody such a character convincingly."

She further mentioned, "Yes, there were lots of challenges because it's not something I do and comedy is something I do which comes to me very naturally. So, I would call it waking up and unlearning or forgetting that I'm a comedian by putting myself completely in an actor's shoes. I fully surrendered to director Harish sir and understood his vision as in how he perceived the character of Meenu Sharma."

‘Yaatris’ also features the immensely talented Seema Pahwa, the iconic Raghubir Yadav, the promising Anuraag Malhan in pivotal roles and Chahatt Khanna.

Sharing her working experience with the entire cast, she said, “Working on this project with Raghubir and Seema was an absolute delight. I have such fond memories of our time together, and it almost felt like we were a real family. The bond we developed was truly beautiful, and I began to see them as my own parents. Seema ji was truly like my mentor, guiding me through scenes and providing generous support. Raghu's energetic presence was infectious, and being around him was a truly wonderful experience. Anuraag and I also bonded really well as a brother and sister. He's very easy to work with.”

Talking about the USP of the film, she added, "The USP of the film lies in its simplicity and the ability for every viewer to relate to each character. The captivating storyline is sure to captivate audiences and showcase me in an entirely new light. It promises to be an unexpected delight for moviegoers. I am eagerly anticipating its release, especially since my parents are unaware of my role in the film."

Directed by Harish Vyas and produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, ‘Yaatris’ will be released on October 6.

