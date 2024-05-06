Jamie Lynn Spears expresses gratitude for mother amid Britney's hotel incident drama

Washington [US], May 6 : Amidst the ongoing drama surrounding Britney Spears' recent hotel incident, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears took a moment to honour their mother, Lynne Spears, on her 69th birthday.

The heartfelt tribute comes in the wake of Britney's reported altercation with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at Chateau Marmont.

Jamie Lynn shared a touching message on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of Lynne with her granddaughters Maddie and Ivey.

The 'Zoey 101' alum praised her mother's childlike spirit, describing her as a source of magic in their lives and expressing gratitude for her presence.

While Lynne seemed to spend her birthday in Los Angeles, arriving at LAX late Friday, it remains unclear if she spent the day alongside Britney amidst the tumultuous events.

Lynne gracefully evaded paparazzi inquiries about Britney, affirming her unwavering support for her eldest daughter, as per Page Six.

The chaos unfolded at Chateau Marmont when paramedics were called to Britney's hotel room after an alleged altercation with the singer's alleged beau, Soliz.

Photos from the scene depict Britney covering her face while exiting the hotel, as first responders attended to the situation.

Despite the commotion, Britney was reported to be safe at home following the incident.

Britney herself attempted to debunk rumours of a fight, attributing her injuries to a mishap while attempting a leap in the living room.

In an Instagram post, she expressed frustration with the response from paramedics and accused her mother of involvement in the incident, alleging she was set up.

In the aftermath of Britney's tirade, concerns have been raised about her mental health and financial decisions.

Sources suggest fears of substance abuse and reckless spending, highlighting the ongoing challenges Britney faces even after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, as per Page Six.

While Britney enjoys newfound freedom and control over her finances, questions linger about her ability to manage her wealth responsibly.

Despite the complexities surrounding her situation, insiders emphasised the importance of considering Britney's mental health needs and ensuring she receives appropriate support and guidance in navigating her post-conservatorship life, in a statement obtained by Page Six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor