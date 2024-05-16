'Jamnapaar' trailer: Ritvik Sahore starrer takes you through life, aspirations of East Delhi boy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : The makers of 'Jamnapaar' starring Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, and Raghu Ramon on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the aspirational drama.

The trailer revolves around the life of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky (played by Ritvik Sahore). It shows his journey that begins from his simple home in East Delhi to the glamourous skyscrapers of South Delhi. He is shown struggling with his insecurities and how he feels that by getting a job in South Delhi, his life can change. However, when he takes that decision, he is confronted with the dilemma of prioritising oneself above family and values.

With an emphasis on the importance of family, friendship, and self-identity, Shanky discovers that genuine happiness can only be discovered by embracing one's roots and cherishing relationships.

Talking about being part of the series, Ritvik shared, "Portraying Shanky in 'Jamnapaar' has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Shanky's struggle to reconcile his roots with his aspirations resonated deeply with me, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to bring his story to life. Through Shanky's character, I've learned the importance of embracing one's identity and cherishing the bonds of family and friendship. I hope our viewers will be inspired by his journey and find strength in their roots."

"Being part of Jamnapaar has been nothing short of an exhilarating experience. The series is both compelling and profound, delving into the intricacies of identity, family, and the pursuit of dreams. Working on this project allowed me to explore new depths as an actor and an individual. The show will captivate audiences with a relatable narrative while passing on an important message of being true to oneself. I can't wait for viewers to embark on this journey with us," added Srishti Ganguly Rindani, who essays the role of Sara in the series.

Raghu Ram, who plays the role of Rajat Thappar, talked about the series and said, "'Jamnapaar' is a reflection of the complexities and challenges we face in our pursuit of success and acceptance. Having lived in Jamnapaar for five years, I could relate not just to the story but also to my character which made this project extra special. It's a story I am proud to be a part of, and I can't wait for the audience to join us on this unforgettable ride."

Starring Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Ganguly Rindani, and Ankita Saigal, 'Jamnapaar' will stream on Amazon miniTV on May 24.

