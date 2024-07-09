'Janam' song featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : After 'Tauba Tauba', the makers of 'Bad Newz' on Tuesday dropped another track from the film.

The song showcases sizzling chemistry between actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. Vishal Mishra has sung and composed it.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

