Janet Jackson unveils new song 'Luv I Luv' in her documentary

The last episode of the 'Janet Jackson' documentary delivered a brand-new song from the star, titled 'Luv I Luv'.

According to Billboard, Jackson debuted 'Luv I Luv' during the credits of the last episode of the project that invited viewers into the world of the private pop icon.

The final two parts of Janet premiered on Saturday night and A&E teased the debut of Jackson's new song on social media earlier in the day. The first episode aired the night before, on Friday.

Jackson granted exclusive access to never-before-seen home videos and archival footage for the documentary, which covers her life and career from childhood through superstardom.

Early in the first episode, Jackson explained why she decided to allow a film crew to follow her around now.

"It's just something that needs to be done," she said. "It's never ... You've had someone write this unauthorized biography or someone else do something. Or they'll do a movie and it's candy-coated."

Throughout the documentary's final part, Jackson gushed over giving birth to her son Eissa at age 50 and reminisced on getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She also revealed her loving final conversation with her brother Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 -- and the aftermath of her father's death at age 89 on June 27, 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

