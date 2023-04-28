Janhvi Kapoor adds purple touch to Filmfare 2023 red carpet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Purple is the new black! Lilac, lavender, plum, magenta and other shades of purple have been popping up on social media feeds lately courtesy Bollywood divas' fashionable outfits. The latest one to play with purple colour is Janhvi Kapoor.

On Thursday night, she marked a glamorous entry at Filmfare Awards 2023 in a purple flared gown. She elevated her look with a beautiful necklace and glossy makeup.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped a string of images of her stylish look in the puprle ensemble.

"Hiiiiii @filmfare," she captioned the post.

Janhvi's gown stole everyone's attention.

Reacting to her look, a netizen wrote, "How beautiful."

"Vision in purple," another one wrote.

Janhvi was one of the performers at the 68th edition of Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' in which she will be seen opposite 'RRR' actor Jr NTR.

