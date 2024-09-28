Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in her golden gown at IIFA Awards 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Janhvi Kapoor made a stylish appearance at the IIFA Awards 2024. The gorgeous actor awestruck everyone with her glamorous look.

For the green carpet, she chose to wear a glittering golden gown with minimal jewellery that just looked perfect for the gala night. The 'Mili' star kept her hair open making her look elegant and mesmerising.

The pictures showed the 'Mili' star beaming with joy as she posed for the camera. She also sweetly waved at the paps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi and Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of their upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Talking about the cinematic extravaganza, IIFA Awards 2024, the three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Fans are waiting to witness the stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar on the IIFA stage to entertain with their hosting stint today.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

