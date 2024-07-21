Janhvi Kapoor Health Update: Actress Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was hospitalised due to a bout of food poisoning, has been discharged from the hospital. Her father, Boney Kapoor, updated about her health condition and confirmed that she was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, July 20.

“She was discharged this (Saturday) morning. She is much better now," Boney said while confirming the news to Zoom. The actor is currently under the care of her family, including sister Khushi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Ulajh, the trailer of which was released on Wednesday. Recently, Janhvi also shared her thoughts on her role in the film and said, “This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."Directed by the National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. It will hit theatres on August 2, 2024.