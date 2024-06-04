Janhvi Kapoor holds hands with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya in latest pics from her 'best weekend'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : When it comes to her romantic life, Janhvi Kapoor, who appears to be head over heels in love with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya, is leaving no stone unturned in setting couple goals.

Janhvi took to Instagram and dropped glimpses of her Italy trip along with expressing gratitude for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' response.

The first picture shows Janhvi dressed in a red and white mini dress, striking a pose in the backdrop of the beautiful sky.

The other images capture Janhvi and Shikhar holding hands, serving a couple goals. The pictures are blurred but full of love.

She also shared the poster of Mr and Mrs Mahi's box office collection.

As soon as the photos were shared, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "wowww." Another user commented, "This is what a great weekend looks like."

The movie, also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, has raked in Rs 19.33 crore so far.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya continue to keep fans guessing with their subtle yet intriguing social media gestures.

Adding to the intrigue, Janhvi's recent fashion choices have also caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Sporting a necklace adorned with the name 'Shikhu', a term of endearment for Shikhar, Janhvi has subtly hinted at her affection towards him.

The necklace made a prominent appearance during the 'Maidaan' screening, where Janhvi exuded elegance, accessorizing her ensemble with this personalized touch.

Further stoking the flames of speculation, Janhvi's social media feed has been peppered with stylish snapshots showcasing her 'Shikhu' necklace, leaving fans wondering about the true nature of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

A recent post featuring the necklace prompted a response from Shikhar himself, who liked the picture, while Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor added to the intrigue with her cryptic comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is receiving appreciation for her performance in the sports drama 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.'

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

She is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

