Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalized In Mumbai Due to Sever Case of Food Poisoning

Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on tight schedule as she is working on many project back-to-back. This heavy work and routine has taken toll over her health and because of which she had to admit herself in hospital.

A close source to her told that It’s a severe case of food poisoning. On Wednesday, Janhvi was bedridden at home, feeling very frail weak, and anxious. She postponed all her appointments on Wednesday and for the rest of the week. On Thursday, she felt even worse. So, the family decided to get her proper medical attention and got her admitted into the hospital. She is on the way to recovery now, though still very weak. She is expected to be discharged by Friday.

On workfront Janhvi will be seen in Ulajh. The trailer quickly garnered widespread admiration from fans, friends, and family alike. Shikhar Pahariya, Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Rao, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor all were spellbound after watching the trailer and have showered their excitement and love for Janhvi and her upcoming espionage thriller.