Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerising in these sunkissed pictures from Berlin

Struggling to choose a stunning floral dress for your hangout in summer? Fret not. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's recent Instagram post will undoubtedly help you with one of the best breezy yet stylish outfits.

The 25-year-old actor, who is shooting for her upcoming film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan in Berlin, never fails to share the details with her fans about her Paris trip. The fun pictures and videos of Janhvi and Varun Dhawan from Paris are trending over social media platforms.

Janhvi looks stunning as she poses wearing a white high-thigh slit floral dress with spaghetti style straps.

She also shared a couple of pictures of herself posing in front of street art in Berlin.

In another picture, Janhvi could be seen standing beside her co-star Varun.

She captioned her pictures, "hallo Berlin!".

The 'Dhadak' actor, looks adorable while smiling in her sunkissed pictures.

As soon as Janhvi posted the pictures, her friends and fans dropped comments on her post.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and, Shanaya Kapoor among others reacted to her pictures.

Her close friend, debutant Shanaya Kapoor, dropped a quirky comment, she wrote, "I'm stealing this dress".

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

