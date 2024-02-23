Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying in America; Says, 'Rather Than I...'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. Currently, she is in the news for her upcoming movie 'Devara'. This is her first South movie. In this she is sharing the screen with Jr. NTR. Janhvi has studied acting from America. But now she regrets it. She recently revealed that there was no benefit in studying there.

Janhvi said in an interview, "I studied in an acting school in California. I had fun there but the experience was nothing special. The atmosphere was good, I didn't feel like I was anyone's daughter there. I felt that life was good. The school I was in Its format was based on Hollywood. It was based on how Hollywood works, how auditions are done, how to meet casting people, what method acting is. But I'm not a method actor."

She added, "It would have been better if I had spent that year in India. I am presenting things from our country through films, not from abroad. Instead of spending time in America, it would have been better if I had stayed in India and understood the languages here. How do people here think?" I would have understood that."

Janhvi will soon be seen in 'Ulz' as an IFS officer. Also, her movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will be released with Rajkummar Rao.