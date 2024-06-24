Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Ulajh' release date postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Ulajh' as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited film.

'Ulajh', which was previously slated for release on July 5, will now be released on August 2.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi treated fans with the new release date announcement.

Sharing the announcement video, she wrote, "#Ulajh is now set to release on 2nd August in cinemas near you! See you guys with popcorn soon! #UlajhInCinemas2ndAugust!"

As per the statement, the makers are currently working on completing the post-production of the film.

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life.

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film.

In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the 'Mili' actress wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

It also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

