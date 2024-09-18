Janhvi Kapoor Stuns Fans With Her Tamil: ‘It Makes You Realise Her Mom’s Influence on Her’

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Tamil debut in the film 'Devara', starring opposite Jr. NTR, known for his role in 'RRR'. Recently, the makers released two singles from the movie, showcasing the chemistry between the lead pair.

Fans were also impressed by her fluency in Tamil, as several videos surfaced from an event in Chennai promoting 'Devara: Part 1'. At the event, Janhvi shared that Chennai holds a special place in her heart due to her late mother, Sridevi, who cherished the state. She expressed her gratitude, saying, "I hope you will give me the same love you gave to my mother. Your love is why we are here today, and I am forever grateful."

Janhvi also mentioned her desire to work as hard as her mother and to earn a place in the audience's hearts like Sridevi did. She hopes to participate in more Tamil films in the future.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video of Janhvi speaking Tamil on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Sridevi encouraged her children to speak Tamil at home in Mumbai and during summer vacations in Chennai, which contributed to Janhvi's fluency.