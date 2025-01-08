Veer Pahariya is making waves even before his big Bollywood debut with the highly anticipated film Sky Force. Starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, Veer is already earning praise for his screen presence and talent. Adding to the excitement, Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to show her support for the rising star. Janhvi shared the teaser of the emotional song Maaye from Sky Force on her Instagram story. She expressed her admiration by simply writing “Goosebumps”, reflecting her deep appreciation for the song and Veer’s performance. The heartfelt teaser has already struck a chord with audiences, further fueling anticipation for the film.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur and produced by Maddock Films. With Veer’s impactful debut, alongside a star-studded cast, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, the film promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle. The outpouring of love and support from industry stalwarts like Janhvi Kapoor only highlights the expectations surrounding Veer Pahariya’s Debut In Sky Force, set to release in theaters on January 24. Janhvi Kapoor Supports Veer Pahariya, Shares Her Excitement for Song Teaser ‘Maaye’ from ‘Sky Force’

