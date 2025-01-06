Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada wins Golden Globe for 'Shogun', urges actors to "never give up"

Los Angeles [US], January 6 : Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada bagged the 2025 Golden Globes award for his performance in 'Shogun'.

The actor took home the trophy for best performance by a male actor in a television series - drama at this year's ceremony. He was nominated against Donald Glover for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses, Eddie Redmayne for The Day of the Jackal and Billy Bob Thornton for Landman, as per People.

In his acceptance speech, Sanada urged actors to never give up on their dreams.

"I'd love to say thank you for everyone who's been in my life. All of you have brought me here," Sanada said after his win.

He also gave advice to "young actors and creators in the world," telling them, "please be yourself, believe in yourself, and never give up. Good luck."

Sanada's co-star Tadanobu Asano also won the Golden Globe. He was honoured for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television category.

Last year, Shogun swept 18 awards at the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. At Emmys, Sanada clinched the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his riveting portrayal of Yoshii Toranaga in FX's epic series, 'Shogun'.This monumental achievement marked Sanada as the first Japanese actorand only the second Asian actorto ever secure this prestigious accolade.

