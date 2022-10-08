Jasmin Bhasin, Gippy Grewal's 'Honeymoon' trailer out now

Makers of the upcoming Punjabi romantic comedy film 'Honeymoon' unveiled the trailer on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Jasmin Bhasin dropped the trailer which she captioned, "Ik boht hi anokhe safar wal chal paye han Sukh, Deep ate ohna da parivaar! Kinni khoobsurat hovegi ohna di manzil? #HoneymoonTrailer out now."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjc2C0rqtBq/

The film stars Jasmin Bhasin and Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal in the lead roles.

Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and written by Naresh Kathooria, the film is a crazy roller coaster ride filled with ample laughs and the music of 'Honeymoon' is composed by B Praak and Jaani is another highlight in the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

Soon after the trailer of the much-awaited film was out fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Nikki Tamboli commented, "Wooow All the best."

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Pavitra Punia wrote, "Best wishes."

"Loved the trailer Jas you look soo preety and its soo fun to watch it," a fan commented.

Talking about the film, Gippy said, "When I heard the script of 'Honeymoon' I was already in splits. This is an ultimate family comedy-drama that will tickle your funny bones and we had a blast shooting this film like one big family on set."

Debutant actor, Jasmin said," Honeymoon is an extremely special film to me because it marks my movie debut. I couldn't be more excited to be working with a superstar like Gippy Grewal and a director like Amarpreet Chhabra in my first film."

"Honeymoon is a story of a newlywed couple whose intended honeymoon turns into a crazy roller coaster journey when their family members decide to join them. It's something audiences haven't watched before and we are confident they will enjoy every moment," said director Amanpreet.

Meanwhile, Jasmin is best known for her role in 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' shows. However, it was her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' that helped her garner more limelight. During the show, she flaunted her chemistry with Aly and the duo even expressed their love for each other on national television. After 'Bigg Boss 14', the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'.

( With inputs from ANI )

