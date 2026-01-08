Jasmine Bhasin reveals why she is choosing her ‘freedom, happiness and soulful self’

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is dating actor Aly Goni, has welcomed the New Year with a heartfelt note saying that she is choosing freedom, happiness and a deeper connection with her soulful self.

The actress took to Instagram, where she reflected on prayers answered and hands held along the way and shared how she has learned to protect her peace, even if it means letting go.

As she steps into 2026, the actress says she is choosing freedom, happiness and a deeper connection with her soulful self, vowing to nurture what brings her joy and release what no longer serves her spirit.

The actress shared a string of stunning images of herself from her vacation in Portugal with Aly and penned in the caption section: “For every hand held, for every prayer answered, I am grateful. I’ve learned that protecting my peace means sometimes letting go. Here’s to a New Year where I live more freely, love myself harder, and keep only what lifts my spirit.”

She added: “And from now this year onwards I choose to reclaim my freedom, happiness, and soulful self. I’ll nurture what brings me joy and gently sever what drains my spirit. May the new year bring peace, clarity, and unshakeable happiness.”

Jasmin made her acting debut in 2011 with Tamil film Vaanam. She is best known for playing Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

She met Aly during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. In 2021, the two began dating each other after appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

Her other notable works include Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Jasmine made her Punjabi film debut with Honeymoon in 2022.

The 35-year-old actress’ latest work includes Carry On Jattiye with Jaswinder Bhalla and Gippy Grewal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor