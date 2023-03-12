Jason Derulo tips waiter with $5,000, enough to cover his college fee

Los Angeles, March 12 Singer Jason Derulo recently surprised a restaurant waiter with a tip of $5000 (almost over Rs. 4 lakh) which was enough to cover the latter's college fee for the next semester.

The waiter, whose name is Jordan Schaffer, shared a video of his and the musician's interaction at the restaurant on TikTok.

"Jason Derulo tipped me $5000 at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha," Jordan wrote over the clip, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the footage, Jordan could be heard saying: "Wow, my heart's beating really fast," while standing over Jason's table.

The 'Savage Love' crooner then praised him and his friend: "You guys are really awesome man."

Jordan then personally thanked Jason by saying to the camera: "Hey Jason, thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't thank you enough."

He added: "I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha. And I hope you see us again. Thank you so much."

Jordan went on to unveil the receipt and it was written that Jason forked out $795.99 for the outing. The total showed $5,795.99 after the whopping tip.

"Dude, check it out," the waiter said. "I can't believe this."

