Jason Momoa set to play Lobo in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Washington [US], December 31 : Jason Momoa, known for his iconic portrayal of 'Aquaman' in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is staying within the DC fold, but this time in a brand-new role.

The actor has been confirmed to play Lobo, the infamous alien bounty hunter, in the highly anticipated 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', which is slated for release on June 26, 2026, as confirmed by the DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

Taking to his Instagram handle, James shared the exciting news with the fans.

He shared an animated picture of Jason as Lobo and on his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Welcome to the #DCU Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl."

This casting marks a significant milestone in Momoa's ongoing relationship with DC, as the actor transitions from his role as 'Aquaman' to the larger-than-life character of Lobo.

The move comes after years of Momoa publicly expressing his desire to take on the role.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a quote from a press tour for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', where he expressed hope that DC would eventually reach out to him about the part.

"They called," he captioned the post, confirming his new role in the DC Universe.

Lobo, who made his comic book debut in Omega Men No. 3 in 1983, is a blue-skinned, cigar-chomping antihero known for his superhuman strength, regenerative healing, and brutal nature.

Over the years, various filmmakers have attempted to bring the character to the big screen, including Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton, with Dwayne Johnson once considered for the role in Peyton's iteration. However, these plans never materialized.

In the meantime, Lobo made his television debut through actor Emmett J. Scanlan in the SyFy series 'Krypton'.

Momoa's casting as Lobo is a key development in the new era of DC films under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chairs of DC Studios.

Since taking over, Gunn and Safran have emphasized the importance of continuity while also giving new life to the brand by introducing fresh faces and narratives.

Despite the shift in direction, they left room for fan favourites from the previous regime to return, albeit in different roles.

Momoa's transition from 'Aquaman' to 'Lobo' is one of the major examples of this new approach.

Momoa's tenure as 'Aquaman' in the DCEU began with a cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016), followed by his standout role in 'Justice League' (2017), and culminated with the blockbuster success of 'Aquaman' (2018), which grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, his final film as 'Aquaman' in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', was met with underwhelming box office returns and disappointing reviews, grossing USD 439 million and failing to resonate with audiences and critics alike, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow', which will star Milly Alcock as the titular heroine, is part of the first phase of Gunn's and Safran's new DC Universe, which will also include a 'Superman' movie set for release in July 2025.

The project is expected to be a significant part of DC's revamped slate of films, bringing a fresh perspective to beloved characters.

The character of Lobo, a merciless bounty hunter with a chaotic nature, is a sharp departure from Momoa's portrayal of Aquaman, but his passion for the role has been clear for some time. "I've always wanted to play him. Lobo is me. I am him," Momoa shared during interviews in the past, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

