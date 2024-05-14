Jassie Gill poses with MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo after CSK match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : Actor-singer Jassie Gill shared pictures with former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo.

Taking to Instagram, Jassie Gill treated fans with photos featuring himself, Dhoni and Bravo after Sunday's match at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the pictures, Dhoni can be seen in a CSK jersey while Jassie dressed in a white and blue casual outfit. Twinning in white Bravo posed with the singer. Along with the pictures, Jassie added his song 'Dil De De Dil' in the background.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Approved by Thala. #fanboy #Csk #ipl #champion #dildededil #YellowLove."

As soon as the photos were shared, fans chimed into the comment section to express their love.

One of the users wrote, "wow jassie with mahiiii."

Another user commented, "two legends in one frame."

Legendary wicketkeeper batter Dhoni in 13 matches and 10 innings has scored 136 runs at an average of 68.00 and a strike rate of 226.66, with the best score of 37*. Coming down the order, he has smashed 11 fours and 12 sixes and dismissed only twice.

Meanwhile, CSK ended their home league stage leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a victory lap following a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. CSK brought an end to a highly successful home leg, winning five out of their seven matches at the Chepauk Stadium.

Ahead of the match against RR, CSK took to social media to urge their fans to stay at the home arena - Chepauk Stadium - following the conclusion of their match with Rajasthan, hinting that "something special" is coming their way.

After the game against RR, CSK players including former skipper Dhoni, took a victory lap all around the stadium, thanking the fans for their support, with a banner saying "Nothing Like our Superfans".

They were honoured with medals by the management. Also, they tossed some tennis balls into the ground during the victory lap, giving some fans a souvenir to remember.

CSK fans were given special pamphlets in Chennai during the match against RR. The pamphlet thanked the fans for their unwavering support that has fuelled the team.

"Dearest Superfan, your unwavering support has been the heartbeat of our journey. Every cheer and whistle from you has fuelled us beyond the words," said the pamphlet. The pamphlet also featured autographs from each member of the CSK squad.

With this win, CSK is in the third spot with seven wins and six losses, giving them 14 points.

