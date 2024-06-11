'Jatt & Juliet 3' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa-starrer promises a laugh riot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 : Famous on screen jodi Diljit Dosanjh - Neeru Bajwa is back to entertain you all with 'Jatt & Juliet 3'.

On Tuesday, the trailer of their comedy-drama was unveiled and it undoubtedly tickled the funny bone of the audience.

In the film, Neeru and Diljit are both playing cops, where she is his boss at work. Jasmin Bajwa is also a part of the film.

Sharing the trailer's link on social media, Diljit wrote, "Jatt & Juliet 3 Trailer OUT NOW On YOUTUBE... Releasing Worldwide 27th June."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8EfOomyA9o/?hl=en

The franchise, known for its endearing characters and engaging storyline, has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years. With Dosanjh and Bajwa reprising their iconic roles, anticipation for the third instalment is at an all-time high.

Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at the Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the "Queen" of the Punjabi industry.

"My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film 'Jatt & Juliet 3' is coming...show us love," Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.

After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig."#diluminati #history I was blessed to witness this moment with my family one and only @diljitdosanjh only you could have done this! Thank you for making us all proud. Thank you @sonalisingh proud moment for every #punjabi ! #bcplace," she wrote.

'Jatt & Juliet 3' is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It will be out on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor