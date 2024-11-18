Javed Akhtar Acquitted in Defamation Case Over RSS Remarks as Complainant Withdraws

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar has been granted relief after a defamation case filed against him over his 2021 remarks comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the Taliban was withdrawn. The complainant, Santosh Dubey, a Mumbai-based lawyer and self-proclaimed RSS member, informed the Mulund Magistrate Court on November 8 that the matter had been resolved through mediation. Following Dubey’s request, the court closed the case and acquitted Akhtar of defamation charges under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which carry a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment.

The case stemmed from Akhtar’s televised interview in 2021, where he drew parallels between the RSS and the Taliban. Dubey had initially sent Akhtar a legal notice demanding an unconditional written apology and threatening to seek damages of ₹100 crore if the remarks were not retracted. When no apology was issued, Dubey filed a criminal defamation complaint in 2022, leading the Magistrate Court to summon Akhtar. In response, Akhtar challenged the summons in the Mumbai Sessions Court, but the court upheld it in March 2023, stating that Dubey’s reputation had been affected among his peers and clients due to Akhtar’s statements. After several court hearings and adjournments, Dubey appeared last week to request the case's withdrawal, citing a resolution reached through mediation. The court accepted the withdrawal and ended the legal proceedings, providing Akhtar with relief.



