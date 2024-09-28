Javed Akhtar finds Hrithik, Farhan, Vicky perfect "angry young men" in today's cinema

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Popular lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar talked about the success of his recently released docuseries 'Angry Young Men', which explores the formidable creative partnership and legacy of writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

The documentary's title 'Angry Young Men' refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s. Salim-Javed played a pivotal role in Big B's stardom.

At the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar opened up about the actors whom he considers to be perfect "angry young men" in today's generation of stars.

When asked whom he considers to be an angry young man in today's generation of actors, he replied, "There are many good actors like Hrithik (Roshan), Farhan (Akhtar), Vicky Kaushal, and many others are there."

He also shared his happiness and expressed gratitude for the positive response and love given to his work by the audience.

Javed Akhtar said, "I am thankful, happy and bit surprised because documentaries don't get this kind of popularity so it is really a pleasant surprise for me."

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

'Angry Young Men' premiered on Prime Video in India on August 20. Namrata Rao has directed the project.

Shabana Azmi was also present at the event and she got candid about her achievements in the film industry and talked about her journey from her debut film till date.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I'm overwhelmed, because when my first film, 'Ankur', was released on September 24, 1974, you would knock me down with a feather if you had told me I'd still be working 50 years later. So I'm really grateful for being at the right place at the right time and very grateful that I'm still getting meaningful work."

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will take place in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala kickstarted with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the event.

On the second day, stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar will come on stage to entertain the audience with their hosting stint at the IIFA Awards night.

Interestingly, the second day will see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor