‘Jawan’ action director Sunil Rodrigues joins crew of Anupam Kher's ‘Tanvi the Great’

Mumbai, May 14 Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Tuesday announced that Sunil Rodrigues, renowned for his work as an action director in films like 'Jawan', 'Pathaan', and 'Sooryavanshi', among others, has come on board for the film 'Tanvi the Great'.

On Tuesday morning, Anupam took to Instagram and shared a reel featuring himself and Sunil Rodrigues.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted and Proud to introduce the #ActionDirector of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat #SunilRodrigues. Rod, as he is popularly known is one of the most dynamic, scientific and charismatic action men in our industry," he wrote in the caption.

Anupam described Rodrigues as the "gentlest person" on set.

“He may look tough and overpowering but he is the gentlest person on the set. He also is a great storyteller! Thank you dearest #Rod for your love, brilliance and craftsmanship! Jai Ho! #Singham #Jawan #Pathaan #Mukkebaaz #Tiger3 #Simmba #Suryavanshi #TanviTheGreat,” he said.

On his 69th birthday in March, Anupam announced his next directorial, 'Tanvi the Great'.

Back then, without divulging much, Anupam shared that it is a musical story of passion, courage, and innocence.

Details about the cast are still under wraps.

