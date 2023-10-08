Jawan actor Priyamani speaks out against ageist, body-shaming comments

Actress Priyamani is currently basking on the success of Jawan. The Raavan actress in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Priyamani opened up about the frequent body-shaming comments that she has received in her career so far, over her slightly curvy figure. In retrospect, the diva mentioned that she finds herself rather hot and is comfortable in her own figure and skin. She also added that now she doesn’t really bother with what all people have to say about her. Priyamani mentioned:

“I proudly say that I am a 39-year-old very good-looking girl who is very comfortable in her shoes and her body. I find myself hot. If others do or not, that’s absolutely fine. No issues. Earlier, I used to feel why I was being unnecessarily targeted. I have never said it doesn’t bother me. However, I don’t give it much importance. Initially, I used to feel very agitated thinking ‘why me?’ But then I realised, whatever you do, because you are in this line, people will always have something to say, good or bad.”

In the same interaction, Priyamani put forth her bold stance and called out on the double-standard nature of people. She mentioned that while it is quite easy for someone to body shame a woman, on the other hand, nobody really points out at men, who gain weight after a certain age. In a previous interaction with a Telugu daily, Priyamani had opened up about her personal life and had credited her husband, Mustafa for being supportive of all her career endeavours so far. Moreover, she heaped praises on her in-laws and mentioned that she was thankful for gotten such a nice as family as theirs.