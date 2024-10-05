Jax Taylor receives unexpected support from Tom Sandoval amid divorce from Brittany Cartwright

Los Angeles [US], October 5 : Jax Taylor has found surprising support from his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval as he navigates his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

On the Thursday episode of his podcast 'When Reality Hits', which Taylor recorded alone, the 45-year-old reality star revealed that he and Sandoval had reconnected. During the episode, Taylor answered questions from listeners, including one asking if Sandoval, 42, had reached out to him after Taylor completed a 30-day mental health treatment program over the summer.

"Actually, Tom Sandoval has reached out to me more than anybody, and I know people are gonna be shocked by that," Taylor shared. "[He was] just checking on me... I was shocked because I [hadn't] heard from Tom in a long time, and now I probably talk to Tom three or four times a week."

Taylor also revealed that he and Sandoval have been spending more time together. "I have been hanging out with him a little bit more lately. He comes to the bar, he sings karaoke. You know, he's on tour right now, but I just hung out with him and his mom and his dad, and it was just great to see him," Taylor shared.

Expressing his feelings toward Sandoval, Taylor confessed, "I love Tom, and I will always love him no matter what he does. He's my best friend, along with Tom Schwartz. They're both my best friends."

"People make mistakes in life, but you gotta move on from it. We all gotta forgive each other at some point." Taylor did not further elaborate on his comment about forgiveness," he added.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules will remember the ups and downs of Taylor and Sandoval's friendship, which played out on the show over the first eight seasons.

However, according to People, Taylor had recently criticized Sandoval following the "Scandoval" cheating scandal in March 2023. It was revealed that Sandoval had been unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Addressing his earlier remarks about Sandoval, Taylor spoken on the scandal during the October 3 podcast.

"I can't even comprehend what he's gone through. That Scandoval thing was nationwide. And regardless of how you feel about Tom Sandoval, you gotta remember what he went through. "He did go through a lot of things. He caused it. He did a very bad thing, but the world just came down on him," Taylor said.

Taylor's personal life has also faced upheaval recently, as Cartwright filed for divorce in August following Taylor's stay at a mental health facility. The former couple shares a 3-year-old son, Cruz, and in September, Taylor agreed to Cartwright's request for legal and physical custody. Taylor later revealed that he is bipolar.

