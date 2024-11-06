Jay Baruchel joins cast of rom-com 'Mile End Kicks'

Washington [US], November 6 : Actor Jay Baruchel has joined the cast of Chandler Levack's romantic comedy 'Mile End Kicks', which also stars Barbie Ferreira, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Zapruder Films and Banner House Productions, the Canadian indie Mile End Kicks, reunites Baruchel with the production team behind Blackberry, which is the story of the once-revolutionary smartphone developed by the tech visionaries at Research in Motion. Baruchel previously co-starred in the Matt Johnson directorial.

"Set in 2011 in Montreal's indie music scene, the film follows Grace Pine (Ferreira), a 24-year-old music critic who moves to the Canadian city to write a book on Alanis Morissette's classic Jagged Little Pill album. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she gets romantically involved with members of an indie band for whom she serves as their publicist," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It features Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons and Juliette Gariepy. The production has wrapped in Montreal. Levack is known for her debut film 'I Like Movies', which had a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Baruchel is a Canadian actor and director. He is best known for his voice role as Hiccup Haddock in the 'How to Train Your Dragon' franchise, and for his lead roles in Fanboys (2009), She's Out of My League (2010), and This Is the End (2013).

Mile End Kicks is produced by Matthew Miller and Pat Kiely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

