"Jaya Jaya Bharatam!": Anupam Kher congratulates PM Modi on G20 Leadership Summit

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 Summit which is happening in New Delhi.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a picture of PM from the G20 Summit and wrote a long heartfelt note that read, "Jaya Jaya Bharatam! That is the feeling one gets when one witnesses the elaborate arrangements that have been made for the G20 Leadership Summit."

"High Tech, News Age, absolutely world-class but steeped in our Civilisational values, culture and rich heritage. This is the Bharat that we want the world to see, embrace and engage with. The national capital has been a massive facelift. People of Delhi will face some inconvenience over the next two days but the PM spoke about it. He has requested Delhiites to do it for Bharat. Atithi Devo Bhava is our culture. We bear inconveniences to make our guests comfortable," he added.

He further added, "After all this is momentary but the memories and impression that the world will take back about Bharat and Bharateeya everlasting. G20 has been democratised like never before. Nearly 60 cities and more than 210 meetings pan India. PM has walked the talk w.r.t Jan Bhagidhari. It has become a Sabka G20 as every nook and corner of Bharat has hosted an event over the last year. The effect has been transformative and am personally witness to it. Let us hope that the world chooses Consensus over Conflict. Nations must embrace Human Centric Development. We need Growth that is Inclusive, Sustainable and Environment Friendly. We are the voice of emerging nations. We are the nation that the world is looking to for solutions. Friends, this is a moment to celebrate, to be proud of and to Believe that Bharat is no more On the Table but At the Table."

He concluded, "It is our moment under the Sun and Bharat is shining bright. Congratulations and Good Luck Prime Minister @narendramodi! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat."

Fans showered love and congratulatory comments in the comment section.

G 20 Summit comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

It represents 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is recently seen in the Extraction series, 'The Freelancer’. He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine war’.

The first look posters of 'The Vaccine War' star cast were unveiled on Saturday and it will be released on September 28.

Anupama also shared a look of his character from his 528th film, Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor