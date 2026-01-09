Jaya Prada 'grills' Vishal Dadlani for making Alia Bhatt dance to her iconic song 'Dafliwaale' in 'Student of the Year'

Mumbai Jan 9 Veteran actress Jaya Prada, in the recent episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol, jokingly grilled judge and music composer Vishal Dadlani, for making actress Alia Bhatt dance to the superhit song 'Dafli Waale', which originally featured the veteran actress.

Making a powerful entry on the show, Jaya Prada immediately put judge Vishal Dadlani on the spot, referring to the recreation of her iconic song in Alia Bhatt’s debut movie, Student of the Year. Addressing Vishal directly, she quipped, “Kyun Vishal babu, mere purane gaane ko koi aur heroine ko woh gana dediya, yeh to galat baat hai na?”

A visibly amused Vishal elaborated on it, and, further adding details, responded, “Yes, in the song ‘Radha’ from the movie Student of the Year, we had picturized a part of ‘Dafli Waale’ with Rishi (Kapoor) ji, and on that, Alia danced, I remember that.”

Not to let him off easily, Jaya Prada fired back with playful sarcasm, declaring, “So, you will be punished,” and further called him to the stage. Her remark drew loud laughter from the judges and contestants alike.

The veteran actress made Vishal play the ‘Dafli’ as she danced to the iconic song ‘Dafli-wale’.

Host Aditya Narayan added to the light-hearted banter with a punchline welcoming the legendary actress, and said, “I thought she was a goon, but she turned out to be a killer. Our desi girl turned out to be Jaya Prada.”

For the united, the iconic song 'Dafli Waale', originally was picturized on Jaya Prada and the late star Rishi Kapoor. The song featured in the hit movie Sargam and was sung by the legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammad Rafi. The movie was released in 1979.

Jaya Prada’s high-energy performance in a white saree, combined with Rishi Kapoor’s iconic style of playing the 'Dafli', took audiences by storm in the late 1970s era of Bollywood. The song became a defining moment, greatly contributing to the stardom of both actors. Rishi Kapoor’s portrayal was so convincing that it seemed as if he were truly playing the 'Dafli' himself, showcasing his impeccable acting skills.

