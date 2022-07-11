Jayaram posts picture of character he plays in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Chennai, July 11 Actor Jayaram has disclosed the look of Nambi, the character he plays in director Mani Ratnam's eagerly-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan', the first part of which releases on September 30 this year.

Taking to Instagram, Jayaram posted a picture of himself with director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Ravi Varman and wrote, "Years of wait to act in a Maniratnam film finally comes to an end! To be a part of this magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' feels amazing. Nambi will be close to my heart." "Ravi Varman, it feels great to see your growth right from your first film with me! You are exceptional! Catch you guys soon in theaters!," Jayaram said.

The makers have already released the first look posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai and Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Cholan from the film that is being made on a lavish scale. Expectations from the film have gone up even more after the unit released a teaser of the film.

