Jayram Ravi and Aarti Divorce: Wife Unhappy With Actor's Announcement On Social Media About Separation

Following actor Jayam Ravi's recent announcement of their divorce and the subsequent petition he filed in the Chennai Family Court, his wife, Aarti Ravi, has issued a statement expressing her shock and disappointment with how the situation has been handled. Aarti shared her thoughts on Instagram, turning off comments to manage the response. She conveyed that Ravi made their separation public without consulting or informing her first. Her statement read, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement about our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years together, such a significant matter should have been addressed with the grace, respect, and privacy it deserves.”

Aarti also mentioned that she had attempted to resolve their issues amicably and hoped to salvage their marriage. However, her efforts were unsuccessful, “For some time, I sought several chances to speak directly with my husband, aiming for an open dialogue that honored our commitment to each other and our family. Unfortunately, that opportunity was not given to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement.” She emphasized that the decision to end the marriage was Ravi’s alone and not in the best interest of their family. Despite the distress, she chose to remain silent until now, maintaining her dignity. She explained that her decision to speak out now stems from the negative public narrative and personal attacks she has faced since the announcement.

“It has been challenging to endure the unjust blame and attacks on my character. As a mother, my priority is the well-being of my children, and I cannot stand by while these false narratives impact them. I will not let these baseless allegations go unaddressed.” Aarti added that in time, the complete context of their situation would be revealed. “My focus is on the welfare of our children and helping them navigate this difficult period with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that eventually, the full context of our situation will become clear.” Earlier this year, shortly after their 15th wedding anniversary on June 4, Aarti had deleted all photos of Ravi from her Instagram account, sparking rumors of their separation. For context, Aarti is the daughter of renowned television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar.