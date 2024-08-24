Jeet turns 28: Sunny Deol recalls working with Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Sunny Deol is celebrating a special milestone as his 1996 film 'Jeet' marks 28 years since its release.

The film, which starred Deol alongside Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu, remains a favourite among fans.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Sunny shared a video featuring scenes from Jeet.

The clip shows his intense sequences with co-stars Salman, Karisma, and Tabu.

Expressing his fond memories of working on the film, the 'Gadar' actor wrote, "#28YearsOfJeet. One of the more intense roles I played, and had a great time with @beingsalmankhan @therealkarismakapoor & @tabutiful shooting for #Jeet."

Jeet, directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, was a major hit at the box office and continues to be remembered fondly by fans.

Earlier on Friday, the official account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a throwback picture and added a caption that read, "Throwback to Jeet running successfully in theatres for 75 weeks! Revisiting this day today on the 28th Anniversary of Jeet (Victory Of Love)."

Meanwhile, Sunny will be next seen in 'Lahore 1947.'

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.

Produced by Aamir Khan, the much-anticipated movie is slated for a Republic Day release next year.

